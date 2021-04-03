Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,482 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $82.45.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit