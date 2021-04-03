Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,482 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $82.45.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

