Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,142 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 506.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.28 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.