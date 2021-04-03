Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.59 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

