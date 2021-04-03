Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Marlin Business Services worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of MRLN opened at $14.27 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.