Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $217.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

