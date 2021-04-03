Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 118,255 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.