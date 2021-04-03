Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,707 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

