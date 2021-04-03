Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in International Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

