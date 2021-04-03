FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

