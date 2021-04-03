Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.58. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

