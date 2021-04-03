Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.75

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.75 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 381.32 ($4.98). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 355.60 ($4.65), with a volume of 4,529,703 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

