Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

