Field & Main Bank Purchases 975 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 191.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

