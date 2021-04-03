Field & Main Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.