Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 57,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

