FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.50 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $5.29 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

