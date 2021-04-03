First High-School Education Group (FHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FHS opened at $6.92 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

