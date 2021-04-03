First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 1,420 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $189.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.