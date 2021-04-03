First National Bank of Omaha Sells 196 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

