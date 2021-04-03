First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

FTXL stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

