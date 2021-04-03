Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

