FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of FLIR opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
