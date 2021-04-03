FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of FLIR opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.