FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FormFactor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

