Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.