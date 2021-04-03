Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $43,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $200.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

