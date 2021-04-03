Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $44,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

