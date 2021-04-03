Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 90,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,322 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

