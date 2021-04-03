Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

