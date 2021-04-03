Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $66,724.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $70,920.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018 over the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

