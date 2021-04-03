Fuse Network Hits Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $2.25 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

