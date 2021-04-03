Fusible (FUSII) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006953 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $61,549.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

