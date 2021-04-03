Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.44 and last traded at $150.34. 152,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,570,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

