FY2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $11.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.15. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $249.13 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.18 and a 200-day moving average of $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

