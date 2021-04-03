FY2021 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OSBC stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

