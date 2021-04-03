FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

