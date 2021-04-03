Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

