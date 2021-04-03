Garde Capital Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after buying an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

