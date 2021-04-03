Garde Capital Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,235,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,479,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

