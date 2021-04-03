Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

