Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,826,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

