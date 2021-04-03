Garde Capital Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

