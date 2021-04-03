Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 172644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.87).

Several research analysts recently commented on GEMD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.