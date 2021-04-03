Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.
Gemini Dollar Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “
Gemini Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
