German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares worth $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

