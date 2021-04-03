Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

