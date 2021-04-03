Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $775,000 Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

