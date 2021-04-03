Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $895,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,621,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.49 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

