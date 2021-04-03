Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

