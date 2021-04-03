Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $338,742.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

