Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,653.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRS. Roth Capital raised their target price on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

